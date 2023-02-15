Rain and warm weather won't affect upcoming fishing tournaments

CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- Most people would think rain and warm weather would be a nightmare scenario for upcoming ice fishing tournaments, but organizers around the area said it might actually be a positive thing for turnout.
Conditions on top of the ice are very sloppy, with water and dirt seemingly everywhere. But outside of the potential for very wet feet, the DNR and tournament organizers said they are not concerned with the quality of the ice below.
Darrell Barker, co-chairman of Knights of Columbus Ice Fishing, said the Lake Alexandria, the site of their tournament, has anywhere from 16-24 inches of solid ice. He also believes the warm weather may motivate people to come enjoy the day, rather than deter them.
"We've had as many as 220 entrants but recently we have had as low as 120. Everything is weather related. We're hoping for a very nice day on Saturday."
Even though the ice is solid, Conservation Warden Benjamin Mott said anglers should still consider the safety hazards that standing water and wind can create. The ice is more prone to cracking and becomes more dangerous and difficult to walk across.
For the Knights of Columbus tournament, half the money from entry fees will go to winners of each division, while the other half will go towards area efforts, such as a program helping families buy a new home if theirs was lost in a fire and the Special Olympics.