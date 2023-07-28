Raptor Education Group Inc. hit hard by the storms in the Northwoods

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) -- Much of the community in the Northwoods was affected by the severe thunderstorms Thursday - especially the people and patients at REGI.
Executive Director and Founder of the Raptor Education Group Inc. Marge Gibson says the sky was green before strong winds took out trees, fencing, and some of their bird enclosures.
Thankfully they were empty.
Staff members moved all birds to a safe location, and then headed to the basement for shelter.
“We had huge winds that came through, and right in front of us a tree broke in half and fell onto the fence of one of our compounds and you know that kind of got our attention something was going on so we couldn’t walk outside at that point because the wind was too strong.” said Gibson.
REGI's staff woke up to a nightmare of debris across the property.
They quickly jumped into action to help fix and repair all damages.
Gibson said. “Everyone came and pitched in really quickly, I’ve got amazing staff, amazing interns, and everyone you know got out the drills, and the staplers, and everything else, and duct tape to duct tape everything together so we could utilize them.”
In the end all that mattered was the safety of the staff and birds at REGI in which everyone was okay.
The rest can be replaced, the people, and patients can't.
“We’re really grateful, grateful that everyone is okay, and all of our birds in our care are okay so uh we’re, we can fix everything else, but that was the important thing.” said Gibson.
For those looking to donate and help out, here is the link to donate