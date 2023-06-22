 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect through 11 PM
CDT Friday night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Friday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning
hours. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach
the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone,
people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults,
and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers)
should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion, while all others should consider reducing prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Real estate market at a record low

  • Updated
  • 0
REAL ESTATE NUMBERS 1

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- "Think of it as kind of the perfect storm: you have limited supply now, and you have very strong demand," said David Clark, an Economics Professor at Marquette University.

That perfect storm has created a tornado of emotions for homebuyers in central Wisconsin.

Especially for those that are first time buyers who might not have a large and all cash offer.

In the last 15 years, the market has grown over 150%.

In an ideal situation buyers should put down at least 20% as a down payment.

REAL ESTATE NUMBERS 2

With the average price being in the $300,000 range, that means a $60,000 down payment, which seems impossible for many buyers.

Add to that the number of homes for sale is down 20% from 2022.

It's a struggle between Millennials and Baby Boomers, as the Baby Boomers have houses with lower interest rates, with no reason to give that up.

REAL ESTATE NUMBERS 3

Meanwhile, Millennials struggle to find anything with prices so high.

For the homes that actually do hit the market, offers get thrown at them almost instantly and for thousands of dollars over asking price.

With the market so low, experts say interest rates and prices need to drop before sales can rise.

