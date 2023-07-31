Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota on Aug. 1

MINNESOTA (WAOW) — Minnesota recently became the 23rd state to legalize recreational marijuana, following a bill passed in May of this year. This comes nearly 10 years after the state legalized medical marijuana.
Unlike some states who saw the law take years to become active, Minnesota residents over the age of 21 will be allowed to legally grow, possess and purchase marijuana products starting tomorrow, August 1.
“You have to be 21 years or older posses and transport two ounces... In your house you can have up to two pounds" Explains Sheriff Ron Ganrude of Winona County. "You can have eight plants growing in your residence with only four of them being mature at anytime.”
He also confirmed there will be additional training that law enforcement will need to go through, and says they have been looking to outside sources such as Sheriff departments in Colorado for assistance and guidance through the process.
Officials also say, as a reminder, just because it's legal does not mean it's 'anything goes.' Winona State University announced marijuana will remain prohibited on their grounds, and laws such as DWI and open bottle law for alcohol will not be treated the same.