Red fox dies at Wildwood Zoo

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- Willow, the red fox at the Wildwood Park Zoo in Marshfield passed away.
According to a press release, Willow died after a routine spay appointment where a potentially cancerous cyst was found. After appearing to do okay after the surgery, Willow took a turn for the worst and was not able to recover.
The city said there isn't an apparent reason for why Willow died, but they are waiting for test results.
According to the release, Willow was surrendered to the zoo after previously being a pet, allowing her to be an ambassador of her species and a reminder not to keep wild animals as pets.