 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Marathon, Calumet, Manitowoc, Brown, Kewaunee, Outagamie,
Shawano, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Red fox dies at Wildwood Zoo

  • 0
Willow

Willow was a red fox at the Marshfield Zoo.

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- Willow, the red fox at the Wildwood Park Zoo in Marshfield passed away.

According to a press release, Willow died after a routine spay appointment where a potentially cancerous cyst was found. After appearing to do okay after the surgery, Willow took a turn for the worst and was not able to recover.

The city said there isn't an apparent reason for why Willow died, but they are waiting for test results.

According to the release, Willow was surrendered to the zoo after previously being a pet, allowing her to be an ambassador of her species and a reminder not to keep wild animals as pets.

Have any story ideas? You can send them bslaughter@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you