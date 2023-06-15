 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL AND EAST CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Brown, Calumet, Kewaunee, Manitowoc,
Marathon, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago and Wood.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to impact the
surface across southwest Wisconsin this morning. As daytime
heating and vertical mixing increases, surface smoke impacts may
also increase, spreading north and east.

Cleaner air streaming in from the northeast along with the
formation of a lake breeze this afternoon will lead to lower PM2.5
concentrations across the northern and eastern portions of the
advisory area. Here, the air quality index is expected to range
from the MODERATE to the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. In
these areas, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and
children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

REGI offering tours of their facility all summer

  • Updated
  • 0
ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) - If you've ever wanted an up-close look at the birds of prey, now's your chance.

The Raptor Education Group (REGI) is offering tours all summer to learn about these birds and more. 

Tours have already soared off. Tourists will be able to see these birds up-close, hold them on a glove, and of course, learn about their natural history.

"Even if they are kind of out in the woods away from maybe our minds and eyesight, every little decision we make has a serious impact on their health and livelihood," said Samantha Brooks, a wildlife educator with REGI. 

REGI hopes these tours can help people understand how taking care of the environment can have a big impact on their habitats.

Also being able to take that knowledge to your backyard where you can spot and identify the birds that are on your feeder or up in the skies.

Tours run until August 27th and they'll be offered on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. You can contact REGI at (715)-623-4015 or visit their website.

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com

