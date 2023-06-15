REGI offering tours of their facility all summer

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL AND EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in the following counties: Brown, Calumet, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marathon, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood. Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to impact the surface across southwest Wisconsin this morning. As daytime heating and vertical mixing increases, surface smoke impacts may also increase, spreading north and east. Cleaner air streaming in from the northeast along with the formation of a lake breeze this afternoon will lead to lower PM2.5 concentrations across the northern and eastern portions of the advisory area. Here, the air quality index is expected to range from the MODERATE to the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. In these areas, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov