Reminders form Wausau city officials before potential snowfall

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Wausau City Officials are reminding residents to be mindful of clearing out snow this winter.
Ahead of potential snowfall this week, city officials said making a plan for clearing sidewalks now can save residents time and money.
Wausau city ordinance states residents have 24 hours after a snowfall to clear their sidewalks. If the snow is not cleared, city inspectors will send home and property owners a notice informing them they have 48 hours to clear the space or else a city employee will do the job instead.
If the city has to clear the space, they will bill the cost of labor and material to the resident. Starting cost for the city to clear sidewalks is $90 and depending on the time and space it can cost hundreds of dollars.
"I think we see a lot where people wait, and then it gets pounded down, and it is hard to move," Wausau city engineer Allen Wesolowski said.
Before picking up a shovel to clear the sidewalks and driveways this winter, officials with the Wausau Fire Department recommend stretching first.
"We want people to be careful while they are shoveling," Jeremy Kopp, Deputy Chief of Wausau Fire Department, said. "That means a little bit of stretching, to make sure you are not going to (throw) your back out."
Additions like salt and sand can make cleaning up snow and preventing ice easier. Wausau does supply salt and sand to all city residents for free. Barrels of the deicing duo can be found across the city and at the Department of Public Works at 400 Myron Street, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. According to the city's snow removal website, stop at the "office" for assistance and supply proof of City of Wausau residency is required.
While it is required for residents to clear their sidewalks, it is not a requirement to clear the area around fire hydrants. But Kopp said any help area residents can do to clear the hydrants is appreciated, especially during an emergency.
"In the heat of the moment when we are in an emergency scene finding a fire hydrant is fairly important," Kopp said. "It saves us a lot of time from having to dig them out."
If homeowners or residents are unable to remove the snow around the fire hydrant, people can call the Wausau Water Works Department and someone from the department will come and clear the space.