Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SHOWERS AND SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WERE PRODUCING LOCALLY HEAVY
RAIN THIS EVENING...

At 904 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered showers and
thunderstorms across portions of far northeast Wisconsin near
Crandon, then to Antigo to Merrill to Wausau and then southwest to
near Marshfield and Wisconsin Rapids. The showers and storms were
moving to the southeast at 25 mph.

These showers and storms have a history of producing over an inch of
rain in less than an hour.

HAZARD...Winds to 30 mph. Torrential rainfall is possible which
may lead to localized flooding and ponding of water on
area roadways.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Showers and storms will be near...
Bevent and Goodman around 915 PM CDT.
White Lake around 920 PM CDT.
Gardner Dam Scout Camp around 935 PM CDT.
Big Smokey Falls and South Branch around 945 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Antigo, Crandon,
Wausau, Mosinee, Marshfield, Wisconsin Rapids, Lake Noseum, Big Eau
Pleine County Park, Ackley Wildlife Area, Moon, Otter Springs
Recreation Area, Coddington, Bavaria, Fenwood, Kellner and Deerbrook.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Reminders from Wisconsin Valley Fair leadership on how to stay safe

  • Updated
  • 0
Curtis Aderholdt
WAUSAU, WI. (WAOW)-- The final days of the Wisconsin Valley Fair are here and fair goers are reminded to stay safe.
 
Fair Administrator Jodi Langenhahn said one of the most important things fair goers can do is stay hydrated.  There are several vendors throughout the park and water fountains. As the humidity and heat get worse, staying hydrated will cool the body down.
      
Langenhahn noted if it starts raining people should keep a look out and stay inform incase you need to move inside.
 
"If we do end up with some flooding, or some minor flooding, the parks department is really great with working with us and resolving those issues," Langenhahn  said.  "They know their grounds and those property, and they are able to help us figure that out."
 
The Draft horse show is scheduled to happen Sunday, but it is weather dependent. Langenhahn said if it is raining the show may be cancelled.
 

Have any story ideas? You can send them to adaniel@waow.com 

