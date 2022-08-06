Reminders from Wisconsin Valley Fair leadership on how to stay safe

Weather Alert

...SHOWERS AND SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WERE PRODUCING LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN THIS EVENING... At 904 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms across portions of far northeast Wisconsin near Crandon, then to Antigo to Merrill to Wausau and then southwest to near Marshfield and Wisconsin Rapids. The showers and storms were moving to the southeast at 25 mph. These showers and storms have a history of producing over an inch of rain in less than an hour. HAZARD...Winds to 30 mph. Torrential rainfall is possible which may lead to localized flooding and ponding of water on area roadways. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Showers and storms will be near... Bevent and Goodman around 915 PM CDT. White Lake around 920 PM CDT. Gardner Dam Scout Camp around 935 PM CDT. Big Smokey Falls and South Branch around 945 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Antigo, Crandon, Wausau, Mosinee, Marshfield, Wisconsin Rapids, Lake Noseum, Big Eau Pleine County Park, Ackley Wildlife Area, Moon, Otter Springs Recreation Area, Coddington, Bavaria, Fenwood, Kellner and Deerbrook. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH