Reminders from Wisconsin Valley Fair leadership on how to stay safe

WAUSAU, WI. (WAOW)-- The final days of the Wisconsin Valley Fair are here and fair goers are reminded to stay safe.
Fair Administrator Jodi Langenhahn said one of the most important things fair goers can do is stay hydrated. There are several vendors throughout the park and water fountains. As the humidity and heat get worse, staying hydrated will cool the body down.
Langenhahn noted if it starts raining people should keep a look out and stay inform incase you need to move inside.
"If we do end up with some flooding, or some minor flooding, the parks department is really great with working with us and resolving those issues," Langenhahn said. "They know their grounds and those property, and they are able to help us figure that out."
The Draft horse show is scheduled to happen Sunday, but it is weather dependent. Langenhahn said if it is raining the show may be cancelled.