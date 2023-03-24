Rep. Van Orden introduces two new veteran affairs bills

Wis. (WAOW) -- Veterans affairs are being put in the spotlight as two new bills have been introduced.
Representative Derrick Van Orden introduced two new bills designed to expand opportunities for veterans, and protect military families.
The EMPLOY VETS and the Protect Military Dependents Acts will improve the process transitioning service members go through as they move from active duty to veteran.
The dependents act ensures dependents who receive educational benefits aren't penalized when a service member loses benefits.
Rep. Van Orden, a veteran himself, said it's important for vets to work on these issues, and give a voice to those struggling.
"We bring that collective experience of being in the military to Congress, so that we can apply these ideas to paper, turn them into policy, to help serve the people that are serving us right now," said Rep. Derrick Van Orden.
The bills would allow transitioning service members to receive a variety of information about programs that would aide in their transition.