Republican Attorney General Candidate Eric Toney Visits Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Republican Attorney General candidate, Eric Toney, made a stop in Wausau today.
Toney stopped in at the Marathon County Sheriff's Office to discuss his agenda heading into the election, making an emphasis on slowing down the opioid epidemic in Wisconsin.
According to the Central Wisconsin Narcotic Task Force, over 80 grams of fentanyl, 300 grams of heroin, and almost 5000 grams of meth was seized in 2021.
Toney mentioned he wants to focus on controlling the spread of drugs starting in Milwaukee, before it moves to the rest of the state.
"We see a drug epidemic with methamphetamines and fentanyl destroying families and communities. We need every possible resource deployed to put an end to that violence and that drug epidemic," said Toney.
He mentioned he's looking to fill the Department of Criminal Investigation who has only 88 of the 113 positions filled, and also giving more resources to them to help fight the epidemic.