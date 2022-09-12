Rescue animal farm in need of help

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area rescue and rehabilitation farm is looking for some help to get the animals through the Wisconsin winter.
The Razorback Ranch in Wausau has become a pleasant home for over 18 animals to live out the rest of their life. Owner Becky Powell is the caretaker of goats, donkeys, horses, and more. While she loves the work she does on the farm, she is looking for some help to subsidize the high costs associated.
"My barn is empty I have no hay," Powel said. "...You can see I have a hay field but don't have equipment running to make the hay."
Powell wants to become a nonprofit to continue taking care of animals, but until then, she has created a GoFundMe. Donations go towards hay bales and medical costs for the animals.
"I want to keep it going and raise more money so I can take more animals in," Powell said. "I've had to turn some away, and it's horrible."
For those interested in donating to Powell's GoFundMe, click here.