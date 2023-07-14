Research shows summer nights are warming up

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- New data is showing that in the past 53 years, the national average summertime low temperature have risen 2.6 degrees Fahrenheit, and experts said this could have some pretty big impacts.
Since 1970, the average nighttime temperature in Madison has risen 5.4 degrees, Milwaukee saw a 4.3 degree jump, and Green Bay saw a 2.7 increase.
Research points the cause to climate change, and the Stormtrack 9 Meteorology team said the increase in man-made structures like urban areas have played a part.
"One of the biggest reasons the temperatures are going up so much, because there's more and more urban areas there's more concrete so when you look at the lows in cities like Madison or Milwaukee that's where you see those low temperatures going up by an average of four or five degrees," said Stormtrack 9 Meteorologist Brad Miller.
But even in North Central Wisconsin, temperatures have gone up about two degrees due to the same reasons.
"We still have the concrete we still have the cities that are keeping us a bit warmer," said Miller.
The warmer temperatures can lead to issues for people, animals, and the planet.
"How people are gonna handle that is a huge issue," said Ed Hopkins, Assistant Wisconsin State Climatologist.
Evenings are often where people seek reprieve from the warmer temperatures during the day, and if they aren't able to get that bodies can overheat.
"We have to be mindful of people like the elderly and those who are not as affluent," said Hopkins.
When the body stays above a certain threshold of temperature for too long with no relief period, it can lead to problems like heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
Extreme heat can also impair judgement and cloud thinking.
The Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts projected that the state will see significantly more nights with lows above 70 degrees by 2060.