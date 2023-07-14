 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect until noon
Sunday, July 16. This advisory affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will continue
to move across the state, causing the air quality index (AQI) for
PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It
is possible that isolated to scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI
PM2.5 could develop, with the best chance for this to occur across
southern Wisconsin. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should consider avoiding prolonged or heavy
exertion. Everyone else should consider reducing prolonged or
heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts until midnight Sunday (Saturday night). The southern half
of the state will see the heaviest smoke impacts until noon
Sunday. While it is likely that this advisory will be allowed to
expire as planned for northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend
the end-time of the advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Research shows summer nights are warming up

  • Updated
  • 0
Riverside Park

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- New data is showing that in the past 53 years, the national average summertime low temperature have risen 2.6 degrees Fahrenheit, and experts said this could have some pretty big impacts. 

Since 1970, the average nighttime temperature in Madison has risen 5.4 degrees, Milwaukee saw a 4.3 degree jump, and Green Bay saw a 2.7 increase. 

Research points the cause to climate change, and the Stormtrack 9 Meteorology team said the increase in man-made structures like urban areas have played a part. 

"One of the biggest reasons the temperatures are going up so much, because there's more and more urban areas there's more concrete so when you look at the lows in cities like Madison or Milwaukee that's where you see those low temperatures going up by an average of four or five degrees," said Stormtrack 9 Meteorologist Brad Miller. 

But even in North Central Wisconsin, temperatures have gone up about two degrees due to the same reasons. 

"We still have the concrete we still have the cities that are keeping us a bit warmer," said Miller. 

The warmer temperatures can lead to issues for people, animals, and the planet. 

"How people are gonna handle that is a huge issue," said Ed Hopkins, Assistant Wisconsin State Climatologist. 

Evenings are often where people seek reprieve from the warmer temperatures during the day, and if they aren't able to get that bodies can overheat. 

"We have to be mindful of people like the elderly and those who are not as affluent," said Hopkins. 

When the body stays above a certain threshold of temperature for too long with no relief period, it can lead to problems like heat stroke and heat exhaustion. 

Extreme heat can also impair judgement and cloud thinking. 

The Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts projected that the state will see significantly more nights with lows above 70 degrees by 2060. 

Have story ideas? You can send them to slee@waow.com 

