Researchers addressing future of work-from-home

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Researchers with the University of Wisconsin Division of Extension hosted a webinar Thursday to discuss the future of working from home.
More than two and a half years since the pandemic began, working from home is still considered a viable option in several industries statewide, among careers that offer that flexibility.
"We see high shares of people working at home in finance and information, professional scientific and technical services," said Matt Kures, a community economic development specialist with U-W Extension.
Working from home is not likely to be going away any time, but researchers say businesses may need to consider the impacts of offering remote flexibility, as it pertains to various issues.
"If we do see a number of job openings decline, unemployment rates start to creep up, I'm guessing that many companies will pull back on opportunities to work from home," Kures said.
The ripple effects of working from home also have impacts on the housing market and migration rates that affect budgets for public transportation.
In the end, it comes down to how viable it is for you and your goals.
"If you do decide to embrace remote work, and you're no longer given that option by your current employer, you still can look for a job that offers remote work elsewhere, so whether or not that's a big shift going forward, remains to be seen," Kures said.