Researchers looking for ways to improve emergency care for those living with dementia

WISCONSIN, (WAOW) -- Researchers are looking for ways to improve emergency care for those living with dementia.
This comes after emergency departments nationwide came to the realization they were underprepared to care for elderly patients with conditions like dementia.
Researchers said they're hoping to help figure out ways for patients to keep up with their medication and what they need to do to keep their dementia health in check after leaving the ER.
"Such that they know what medication to take, such that they know when to follow up with their outpatient physicians, such that they know when to come back either to the emergency department or call their physician because they're having symptoms that are of concern that need reevaluating." said Dr. Manish Shah, Professor of Emergency Medicine at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.
The researchers were given a grant from the National Institute of Health, with the goal to improve emergency care for those with dementia.