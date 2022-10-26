Researchers worry about the lack of young people moving to the badger state

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)— A recent study shows Wisconsin is not attracting enough young people to keep up with the labor need in the state.
A study completed by Forward Analytics shows by 2030, the Wisconsin work population will shrink by 130,000 people. This is something many have seen coming for some time now, as worker shortages are already hurting businesses across the badger state.
The research found Wisconsin had been losing people aged 26 and younger for a decade, as the younger cohort continues to leave the state for better pay, warmer climates and bigger cities. From 2012-2022, the state lost 106,000 people aged 26 and younger but only attracted 87,000 people to replace them.
"We are not bringing in enough people from the other states like we used to," Dale Knapp, Director for Forward Analytics, said. "Our net migration has been shrinking over the past 20 years."
Will Hsu, President of Hsu Ginseng Enterprise inc. in Wausau and a native to the area, said this statistic is not shocking since he has seen it happen firsthand.
“I've been seeing it happen over the last 20 years because I graduated here in Wausau and left the area, went to college, and only recently returned in the last decade," Hsu said. "And I saw how the county and the state itself is aging.”
He has used modern technology to replace some of the workers he lost on the farm. But that was not enough. He now also hires workers from outside of the United States.
“If I did not have 20 guys from Mexico working for me on the farm, we wouldn't be able to run this operation,” Hsu said.
Immigration is a solution that helped his farm and Hsu said could help solve the worker shortage here in Wisconsin
"I think part of the issue is the United States in general not changing our immigration laws and welcoming more immigrants to the United States," Hsu said. "And then Wausau, and our area, or Wisconsin, in general, trying to be more welcoming to immigrants or people who may not be from here."
Knapp agrees that immigration reform is a needed solution to this growing problem. But Knapp said in this political climate, he does not see it happening anytime soon.