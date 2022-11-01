Resident defense of public library changes city budget proposal

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- There was no shortage of support for the McMillan Library in Wisconsin Rapids, after a potential budget cut of 30% was announced last week.
Tuesday, the city's latest budget proposal shows no cuts for the library at all, and it's in large part thanks to the residents.
Dozens of people came out in defense of their local library that has been around for 130 years, and some have been patrons since childhood.
"This is a jewel in our city, a resource that cannot be duplicated." said Gloria, a resident.
People said the resource it provides to the community is essential.
"Kids going to the library because they don't have internet at home, that's how they're accessing the computer and the resources, online courses which McMillan offers." said Darla, a resident.
Some said the library is a sanctuary.
"It does not matter what your income is, every part of that library and its resources is available to you." said Gloria.
"Where else can you just exist as a human? right? Connect with other people, learn and grow at your own pace, it's really unique." said Katherine Elchert, Director of McMillan Memorial Library.
The initial cut from the budget was actually proposed at $700 thousand at earlier budget meetings in October. It was later reduced to 350 thousand.
After hearing the supporters and discussing it, the council took the reductions down even further, deciding not to cut any money.
That's just part of the city's budget proposal, it is not a finalize budget.
A public hearing regarding the full budget will be held on November 10th at City Hall, finalization is expected on November 15th.