Residents react to snow

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- News 9 wanted to know how people felt about all the snow.
While there weren't many people out and about Wednesday evening, those who were said snow is just a part of living in the badger state.
But some were less than enthusiastic about the fluffy white flakes.
"I don't know it's just cold, it's slippery, it's slick," said Jacob Nikolai, Wausau resident.
He said he's rather be in Florida enjoying the warmth, but others said the snow offered a lot of things to do.
"I'm into sports, so is my brother, it's fun with winter because we can have friends over and you can build snowmen, you can throw a football around outside still, so all that stuff is fun," said Jack Mergen, Wausau resident.
The one thing they could all agree on was that the snow is beautiful to look at.