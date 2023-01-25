 Skip to main content
Residents recommended to review broadband access map

BROADBAND
By Ben Zitouni

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you live in Marathon County, now is your chance to set the record straight with the Federal Communications Commission.

The Marathon County Broadband Task Force is asking people to properly discern whether or not they have access to broadband internet where they live.

The FCC currently has a draft of the national map online, which can be found here.

This information will be used to determine where federal dollars will need to go in order to lay down new fiber cables.

"I would just encourage people to do it soon. They're going to be making decisions on grant distributions rapidly, and so the sooner the map gets corrected if it's inaccurate, the better," said Gerry Klein, the director of the City-County IT Commission in Marathon County.

If you spot that the map gives inaccurate information where you live, you are able to challenge the map. To submit a challenge, click here.

