Residents speak on long COVID

ALMOND, Wis. (WAOW) -- Amy Bahnke first tested positive for COVID in Spring of 2020, since them, she's been experiencing a decreased sense of smell, fatigue, hair loss, and brain fog, all symptoms of long COVID.
"It really does bring down your quality of life in some ways." said Bahnke.
She said brain fog has had the largest impact on her day to day life.
"I feel like that's a common theme that goes throughout my day, just feeling really disjointed, my attentions off and it does seem significantly more than it used to be." said Bahnke, "For example, I'll have something in my hand and set it down, and I turn around and I can't find it and I can't remember what I was doing."
She said her long COVID symptoms started after she first tested positive, but after getting COVID again this year, it's gotten worse.
"When I'm trying to organize tings, I'm trying to keep things in order, I'm trying to make sure that the kids are fed and the things are done and all those things, I have to work at that a lot more than I did before." said Bahnke.
Doctors said there's still much to be learned about long COVID, but the severity of illness seems to play a role in whether or not you develop it.
"If you had a mild infection, 6-9months seems to be how long people are persisting with these symptoms, but the more severe cases can stretch to about 12 months." said Dr. Ryan Gossett, with Marshfield Clinic Family Medicine.
Bahnke wants people to be careful when going out, and be aware that COVID may not end just because of a negative test.
"It's just something to be aware of and to protect yourself from because even though you don't think you're at risk from dying of COVID, you don't want to lose your sense of smell or lose your hair or have these long symptoms two years after you've had COVID." said Bahnke.
She said she's hopeful the symptoms eventually go away.