Residents speak on property renovation plan

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- One area is considering a unique project aimed at housing those in need.
The three-story apartment building that sits along South 8th Avenue currently sits abandoned and gutted, the city of Wisconsin Rapids proposed the renovation of the building into a shelter home for those who need it, a proposal many don't agree with.
"It's who's going to be living in it that I'm worried about." said Tory Peterson, who shares a property line with the building.
Dozens of community members concerned about bringing problems into a residential area.
"Just not in a residential neighborhood, I have no problem helping people, that's not an issue for me, it's why put it in the middle of a residential neighborhood with children." said Peterson.
Other people said the location shouldn't matter, but enacting positive change does.
"So I ask, why not your neighborhood, why not be a positive change? Mary's place in Marshfield has been successful, why can't we give our community some success as well?" said one resident.
The shelter, known as Mary's Place, exists to provide for those in need, individuals can stay for up to 6 weeks rent free while looking for a job, directors called it a transition house for those caught between life stages.
City officials said another location is essential to help people who are struggling to get back on their feet.
"So that they can begin to move forward in their lives, so they don't have to stay in the hole where they're at, they need to be able to take care of their basic human needs." said a Wood County Sheriff's Deputy.
The motion was passed by the planning commission, but it still needs to go to the city council.