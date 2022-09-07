Residents speak on speeding on local roads

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Members of one area community called for speed humps to be placed on a local road, after multiple complaints of excessive speeding in the area were made.
Along West 17th Street sits Wildwood Park and Zoo as well as dozens off homes and apartment buildings. It's already a high traffic area, and it gets worse as speedy drivers enter the scene.
"It's almost like lets see how fast we can go in this area." said Laura Leffel, Marshfield resident.
The speed limit along the road is 15 miles per hour, but according to a speed study conducted by the city, 85% of vehicles were going 11 miles an hour over the speed limit, something parents were concerned about.
"I don't even let my children play in the front yard, ride their bikes in the front yard unless I am right there with them," said Leffel.
After receiving numerous complaints about the situation, Marshfield City engineers proposed the installation of speed humps on the road to the Public Works Department.
"One of the things that speed humps provide is a 24/7 way of reducing speed vs having to be out there either with signs or with enforcement," said Tom Turchi, City Engineer.
The proposal was met with contention from some members of the community.
"I know someone had written that they or someone might wreck their car on the speed bumps, but then slow down," said Jean Rosandich, whose grandchildren live in the area, "and then pay attention to kids, there are a lot of kids riding their bikes up and down, there's people walking with their dogs, there's children children children."
The project recommended the purchase of three speed humps, but it was voted down on Tuesday.
Yet residents believe something still needs to be done.
"It's a park, there's a playground down the road here, there's a lot of children and I think it would slow people down more than the speed sign does." said Rosandich.
The proposal will still go to the city's common council, where people are hopeful things will go differently.