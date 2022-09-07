Residents speak on speeding on local roads

Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG EXPECTED OVERNIGHT... Patchy dense fog, with visibilities as low as 1/4 mile, can be expected overnight. The fog may linger into the Thursday morning commute. Poor or rapidly changing visibility will result in locally hazardous travel conditions overnight, and into early Thursday morning. When driving in fog, reduce your speed, keep a safe distance from other vehicles, and use your low beam headlights.