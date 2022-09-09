Residents walk for suicide prevention

MEDFORD, Wis. (WAOW) -- More than 500 people gathered Friday night in Medford, all to show that people aren't alone.
"It's important that people know that they aren't alone, and that there are other people that can provide them help and hope and that we exist." said Debbie Merkel.
Mental health is especially top of mind for these people, with September being suicide prevention awareness month.
They said it's a complex and rarely talked about subject, with survivors and those who have lost loved ones grateful conversations are opening up.
"I am so excited to see so many people that are now talking about it and wanting to share their stories and to continue to talk about it, for so many years it was shamed." said Merkel.
The CDC reported approximately 125 Americans die by suicide every day.
People at Friday's walk around Medford City Park hoped the stories of their battles and loss, will help others shed the shadows of grief and shame, and encourages others to speak out.
"People think that if you ask somebody if they're suicidal or if you bring up the subject that's going to plant an idea, and that's just not the case, asking somebody are you suicidal can actually help save somebody's life." said Merkel.
Whether someone is struggling mentally, emotionally, or physically, it's important to know you're never alone.
If anyone is struggling, the 9-8-8 Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7.