Restructure-related referendum denied at Wausau school board meeting

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau School District Board of Education voted down a proposed advisory referendum Monday related to a prior board decision to restructure the district's school system exactly one month prior.
The conversation started with remarks by board member Pat McKee, requesting to shift the conversation surrounding the concept of restructuring back to the taxpayers.
"Everyone has different interests, and I think the only way we can collectively measure what those interests are is by doing an advisory referendum," McKee said.
As it was proposed, the referendum would have multiple questions directly asking whether the public supports what the board approved, down to restructuring the middle and high school systems and consolidating elementary schools.
McKee and other board members say they've heard from multiple community members lately expressing their opinion on both sides of the issue.
"If we circumvent this now and don't get the support of the public, I don't think there's a snowball's chance in hell that we're going to go back to the same group and say, 'Can we have some more money down the road,'" McKee added.
Some board members pushed back, outlining how the issues that the district is working to address have been outlined extensively, and that ultimately the onus is on the board to make the best decisions for the district long-term.
"I think that going to referendum is going to divide us more. Change needs to happen," said board member Joanna Reyes, who also said some in the community may not agree with the board's actions due to personal biases.
The referendum proposal came to a vote and was denied 5-4. Dissenting voters like Reyes said they still welcome community input as the next steps of restructuring are addressed.
Earlier in Monday's meeting, the board heard a presentation on the concept of opening an early learning center for young children in a closed elementary school. The topic was discussed at length, but no action was required for that item. Discussions are in the very early stages.
