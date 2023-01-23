Restructuring plan for Wausau Schools

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- After 30 years of discussion, the Wausau School District finally has a plan to restructure.
They presented their plan to act on their goals of improving the experiences for students, families and staff throughout the district to the school board on Monday evening.
The plan involves closing five of Wausau's 13 elementary schools, those schools include:
- Hewitt-Texas
- Grant
- Rib Mountain
- Lincoln
- Franklin OR Hawthorn Hills
"It's primarily location and capacity, you know we want the schools to be where they can serve as many students as possible, so in the current proposal, we would have three on the east side to meet the needs of that enrollment, and five on the west, because that's where most of our enrollment is," said Superintendent Keith Hilts.
The students and staff would be merged into other schools:
- Hewitt-Texas -> Riverview
- Grant -> Thomas Jefferson
- Rib Mountain -> South Mountain
- Lincoln -> G.D. Jones
- Franklin -> Hawthorn Hills OR Hawthorn Hills -> John Marshall
"The board has told us that they want to be able to merge full schools so that students that have developed relationships and staff they can maintain those," said Hilts.
Of those five schools that will be closing, one will be turned into an environmental charter school, one into a 4K-8 Montessori School, 2 will be turned into early learning centers, or one school will be used for a 4K center.
Any unused elementary schools will be sold.
When it comes to the secondary education, all fifth graders will be moved from elementary schools into Horace Mann and John Muir Middle Schools, making middle school grades 5-7 rather than 6-8.
The two high schools will then be split into a junior and senior high, housing grades eight through nine, and 10 through 12 respectively.
It's a decision some parents believe will hinder their children's education.
"To do this to them now is disturbing and it creates mistrust in the very education system you are trying to build," said Kim Casey, district parent,
"Their social landscapes their relationships with their peers and staff, their sports and their arts might be compromised as well as the psychological effects this scope of change provides."
The current plan projects a target date to open consolidated schools by Fall of 2025.
There was no action taken at Monday's meeting.