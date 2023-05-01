Retail theft leads to multiple police chases, arrests in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- A retail theft in Marshfield led to three police chases on Sunday, police said.
Authorities responded to a reported theft at Walmart around 3:15 p.m. Three suspects reportedly left the store in a vehicle.
Police said they attempted to stop the vehicle, but the traffic stop led to a chase with Marshfield officers and Wood County deputies. The pursuit was swiftly canceled due to safety concerns.
Pittsville police later found the suspected vehicle, leading to another chase, which was canceled after several minutes.
The vehicle was spotted once again by authorities on Highway 173, west of Nekoosa. A Wood County deputy conducted another traffic stop. The driver did not comply, and another high-speed police chase began. The driver led police through Nekoosa, Saratoga and Wisconsin Rapids. The chase was cancelled again due to "erratic and reckless behavior of the driver," police said.
The vehicle was later found in a parking lot in Wisconsin Rapids where police said the driver went into a business. Officers found the driver, a 20-year-old woman from Michigan, and placed her under arrest.
Three other suspects of the retail theft were later found in a wooded area near Babcock in the Township of Remington, police said. An 18-year-old man and two teenagers, also from Michigan, were arrested.
Criminal charges are being referred to multiple agencies across Wisconsin and Michigan.