Retailers starting holiday sales early for bargain hunters

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - With Halloween over and the holidays in mind, experts are predicting shoppers to be out earlier than ever searching for bargains.
The National Retail Federation says 45% of holiday shoppers say it's better to get their shopping done in early November, and retailers are taking note.
Retailers are expected to have earlier deals than in previous years and the inventory stocked to meet the demand.
With inflation still on the rise, many consumers are looking to budget early and spend smart.
In Wausau, multiple retailers held early holiday deals this weekend and that's expected to be the same across the country.
"The holiday season is getting extended into the fall and the retailers are finding ways in which to meet consumer expectations and deliver value," said Matt Shay of the National Retail Federation.
Even with hoppers looking to penny pinch with higher prices, the outlook on this year's holiday shopping is expected to set record high spending.
"We're forecasting holiday sales will grow between six to eight percent over last year's record. That works out to $942-960 billion dollars," said Shay.
Experts say they expect deals to continue throughout November and to keep a close eye on what deals are available in the area.