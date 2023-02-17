Revitalizing downtown: Marshfield native opens guitar store in hometown

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The city of Marshfield is working towards a downtown revival.
Dave's Guitar Shop is located right on 2nd and Central Avenue.
Dave Rogers got his first guitar at a store in Marshfield when he was a kid, and now, he's opened the fourth location of his guitar store right across the street, in the town where he fell in love with the instrument.
"It's like coming home, I've always had fond memories of Marshfield and it's always just felt, it's always been home for me one way or the other," said Rogers.
After spending first 21 years of his life in Marshfield, he left to pursue his passion for guitars, even trying his hand at a music career.
"And that didn't go as well as planned, and so the next best thing was to actually open a business and try to do business as a guitar shop," said Rogers.
He opened his first Dave's Guitar Shop in La Crosse in 1982, since then he's opened a store in Milwaukee, one in Madison, and now, he's come home with a little help.
"We were so so excited, I mean they brought us here, they're the ones who brought us to the downtown and did an amazing restoration of the building and we couldn't be happier to be here," said Rogers.
They, being Howard Properties, husband and wife duo Chris and Erin Howard, property owners and restorers who said they see so much potential in this city, especially the downtown area.
"We've created a lot of spaces in downtown Marshfield over the years, but it's really the tenants that makes it a wonderful space, it's the heart and soul of the building is who is renting from us and running the shop here," said Chris Howard.
As far as Dave's future? There's no specific plan, but you'll definitely find him at the shop with a guitar in his hands.
"Retirement would be like death to me if I couldn't come in and do my work I don't know what I'd do, I'd go crazy," he said.
They said they're excited to bring vibrancy back to the community, and encourage anyone and everyone to visit.