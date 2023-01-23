Rhinelander library brings back Valentine card campaign

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Rhinelander District Library is inviting anyone with any artistic ability to send in Valentine's Day cards to let seniors know they're loved.
From now until February 11, the library is encouraging people to either make their own cards and bring them in or take advantage of their three crafting days to make cards using library supplies.
Library officials say they got just under 700 cards last year when they did this for the first time, sending all of them to people in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
"Being able to offer a smile on a cold, snowy day to people who don't get out much anymore, to be able to just bring them something, it doesn't take a lot of energy," said Cathy Oelrich, the adult services manager at the library.
You do not have to live in the Rhinelander area to participate, as they received many submissions from the Wausau area last year.
The three crafting days are Thursday, January 26 from 3:30-5 p.m., Wednesday, February 1 from 10-12 p.m., and Friday, February 10 from 3-4:30 p.m.