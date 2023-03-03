Rhinelander man arrested for arson, damaging property with explosives

TOWN OF CRESCENT, Wis. (WAOW) — A 34-year-old Rhinelander man was arrested on arson and damage to property by explosives charges following a fire in Town of Crescent on Thursday.
Chad J. Bambrough, 34, was arrested for arson of buildings, damage of property by explosives, and recklessly endangering safety. The charges were filed on Friday.
At 3:37 p.m. Thursday, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a structure fire on Hwy 8 in the town of Crescent. Initially it was unknown if there was anyone else in the building.
The caller stated that there were flames 10 feet into the air. Upon arrival first responders notified us that the structure was fully engulfed.
Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were able to determine that the fire was started intentionally.
Sheriff’s deputies believe that the ingestion of illegal drugs were a factor in this incident.
Agencies that responded to the fire were: the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Crescent First Responders, Rhinelander Police Department, Crescent Fire, Little Rice Fire Department, Oneida County Ambulance Service, Monico Fire Department, Nokomis Fire Department, Newbold Fire Department, Pelican Fire
Department, Pine Lake Fire Department, Rhinelander Fire Department, Stella Fire Department, Wisconsin Fire Marshalls Office, Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin Public Service, and The Oneida County Highway Department.