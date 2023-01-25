 Skip to main content
Rhinelander school district to host developmental screenings

Kids

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area school district wants to help kids with developmental issues.

The Rhinelander School District is hosting a 'Child-Find' Day on February 1st, with development screenings for children ages three through five.

Screenings address many parts of a child's development, including health, physical, social, emotional, and communication.

Experts said it's important that any issues are caught early.

"The sooner we're able to help provide some resources to the child or get them into a program within our schools, the quicker we'll be able to give them some support in that area that there may be a delay," said Ben Jones, with Rhinelander Schools.

Families, caregivers, and service providers can request a child to participate in a screening.

