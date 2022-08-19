Rhinelander schools increase bus driver pay

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- With the ongoing national bus driver shortage, the Rhinelander School District made a move to help out their current crews and entice job seekers.
This week, the school board approved a raise of around 25%, a $10 extra per route pay increase.
Rhinelander's superintendent, Eric Burke, called the move an important way to take care of all the people that help keep the school running.
"All these positions are very valuable to our school district," Burke said. "So we want to try our best to support them and attract new ones."
Bowen's Bus Company is still looking to add two or three more drivers, but feel comfortable where they're at to complete all routes this year.