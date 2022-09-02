 Skip to main content
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Marathon,
Menominee, central Oconto, southern Langlade and western Shawano
Counties through 115 AM CDT...

At 1235 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Antigo to near Wittenberg to Bevent.
Movement was east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Antigo, Bevent, Wittenberg, White Lake, Big Smokey Falls, Gardner Dam
Scout Camp, Legend Lake, Keshena, Neopit and South Branch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Rhinelander woman receives national AmeriCorps award

  • Updated
  • 0
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- A Rhinelander woman is being honored with a national award for her service in AmeriCorps.

Angel Brown, received the most impactful member service award earlier Thursday and was one of four other honorees nationwide.

Brown said the AmeriCorps organization changed her life. She uses her history with addiction and recovery to help those also struggling, and has become the person she needed at her worst moments.

"You know they say that I won this most impactful service award but honestly AmeriCorps has been the most impactful in my life and in my story and in my recovery," Brown said. "I wouldn't be where I am today if it weren't for the things that they offered me."

Brown worked as a mentor and served with Marshfield Clinic Health System's Recovery Corps.

Brown has completed four combined years with AmeriCorps and Tribal AmeriCorps, the maximum number of years a person can serve. She is now moving forward as a peer support specialist with the Human Service Center in Rhinelander, serving three Northwoods counties.

Back in May, Brown also received an award for her work at the state level.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to adaniel@waow.com 