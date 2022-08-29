Rib Mountain installs PFAS filters, reopens well

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) - Installed just last week, a new filtration system on Rib Mountain municipal well #1 uses a special resin to collect and filter out dangerous forever chemicals from the water.
"What is doing the work of removing the PFAS...it's basically small, plastic beads that are very small but have an affinity for PFAS and help remove it from the water," explains Director Michael Heyroth of the Rib Mountain Sanitary District.
He says the goal is to pump as much of their well water through the new system as possible.
"It's removing at about 400 gallons per minute, it is removing all of the PFAS from this particular well."
Heyroth hopes it will then be used to reduce PFAS levels in the village's other wells to be undetectable.
"The more we pump this well, we'll draw it away from our other wells, and have the benefit of having this system in place," said Heyroth.
But the filter is just a temporary fix - the town says it will be used over the next two years.
By then, officials hope to have a more permanent solution to get PFAS out of an affected water supply.
But even if they don't, the filter will last at least twice that.
"It should be good for about three, four years," Heyroth explained. "We don't expect it to be online that long. We'll be building a full-scale treatment plant, later - about three years from now."
Until then, the town plans to test for PFAS levels monthly.