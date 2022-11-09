Rib Mountain to consider area's first Chick-Fil-A

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) - First Culvers, then Taco Bell - and now, potentially, Chick-Fil-A.
Wednesday evening, Rib Mountain board members will begin talks with developer Rolly Lokre, who is interested in transforming the former Olson Carpet store off Rib Mountain Drive.
According to Community Development Director Jared Grande, talks are in their earliest stages - and would require some changes to how that parcel of land is zoned.
Sketches included in the agenda packet for the meeting show the area would be transformed for full parking and drive-thru service with plenty of room -- something that Chick-Fil-A locations are notorious for needing due to their popularity.
Wednesday's meeting is just an initial discussion to see what would be required to bring the restaurant to Rib Mountain, and no deals or decisions have yet been made.