Ringle Fire Dept. gets new and improved fire truck with community support

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- After a 4.5 year-long wait, the Town of Ringle Fire Department celebrated the arrival of a new and upgraded fire truck Monday thanks to support from the community.
"We're a big community family out here," Chief Chris Kielman said, "All the hard work that's been put in to get this truck, and 18 months to build it, and now to have it here, it's extraordinary."
The fire truck cost over half a million dollars and will be used for putting out fires, as well as assisting car accidents with extrication gear.
"It's the best thing I've seen at a fire station," Kielman said.