 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW ARRIVING FOR THE FRIDAY MORNING COMMUTE...

A band of light to occasionally moderate snow will overspread
north central and central Wisconsin between 5 am and 7 am Friday,
and northeast and east central Wisconsin between 7 am and 9 am.
As a result, slippery conditions will develop on untreated roads,
bridges and overpasses during the Friday morning commute.
Visibilities will also be reduced to under a mile at times.

Motorists should be prepared for hazardous travel conditions
for the morning commute. Be sure to allow extra travel time so
you can reach your destination safely.

Rise in GDP calms recession fears

  • Updated
  • 0
GDP Rise

WISCONSIN, (WAOW) -- The economy grew faster than expected late in 2022, however, recession fears remain.

Thursday, the Commerce Department reported that gross domestic product (GDP), which is the broadest measure of economic activity, increased 2.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Economists were expecting fourth quarter GDP to grow at a rate of 2.6%, and despite this larger growth, an area analyst said we aren't out of the woods yet.

"You still have some inflation concerns so expect to see a couple increases in interest rates in 2023, a continued slide in inflation," said Kevin Bahr, Chief Analyst for Business and Economic Insight at UWSP. 

He said while the risks have gone down, there's still a chance for a mild recession next year.

Have story ideas? You can send them to slee@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you