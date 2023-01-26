Rise in GDP calms recession fears

WISCONSIN, (WAOW) -- The economy grew faster than expected late in 2022, however, recession fears remain.
Thursday, the Commerce Department reported that gross domestic product (GDP), which is the broadest measure of economic activity, increased 2.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Economists were expecting fourth quarter GDP to grow at a rate of 2.6%, and despite this larger growth, an area analyst said we aren't out of the woods yet.
"You still have some inflation concerns so expect to see a couple increases in interest rates in 2023, a continued slide in inflation," said Kevin Bahr, Chief Analyst for Business and Economic Insight at UWSP.
He said while the risks have gone down, there's still a chance for a mild recession next year.