Riverlife condo project terminated

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The proposed Riverlife Condo Project is no more.
Last week, the Wausau Economic Development Committee voted to end the agreement with Riverlife Condos LLC after multiple delays and changes to the original terms.
The city officially ended the partnership Tuesday night.
"At this point, our patience has run its limit and beyond and that's why this committee is giving up on this plan, the time for us to wait and extend and keep giving extensions is over," said Lisa Rasmussen, Alder.
The condo project was set for a parcel just south of the previously completed Riverlife Apartment complex.
There is no word yet on what will fill the empty lot.