 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Road Closure due to I-39 crash in Portage County

  • Updated
  • 0
I-39 crash

I-39/US 51 at WIS 66/Stanley St. Courtesy Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation.

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- All lanes are blocked going both directions on I-39 near Stevens Point due to a crash.

I-39/US 51 is closed between Casimir Road and Stanley Street, according to the Portage County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred around 12:35 a.m. on Friday, authorities said.

All lanes going northbound on BUS 51 at North Point Drive are also closed due to a crash taking place at 1:25 a.m., according to authorities.

News 9 reporter Sabrina Lee said the interstate is shut down for at least a few miles, authorities telling her it is unclear how many vehicles are involved, and there is a lot of cleanup ahead of them.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 9 for any updates.

Tags

Recommended for you