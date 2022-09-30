Road Closure due to I-39 crash in Portage County

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- All lanes are blocked going both directions on I-39 near Stevens Point due to a crash.
I-39/US 51 is closed between Casimir Road and Stanley Street, according to the Portage County Sheriff's Office.
The crash occurred around 12:35 a.m. on Friday, authorities said.
All lanes going northbound on BUS 51 at North Point Drive are also closed due to a crash taking place at 1:25 a.m., according to authorities.
News 9 reporter Sabrina Lee said the interstate is shut down for at least a few miles, authorities telling her it is unclear how many vehicles are involved, and there is a lot of cleanup ahead of them.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 9 for any updates.