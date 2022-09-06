 Skip to main content
Road closures due to gas leak

Jade Henschel

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marathon County Sheriff's Office is alerting drivers of road closures in the Town of Rib Mountain after a gas leak.

According to the sheriff's office, the gas leak was the result of a line damaged during excavation.

The following roads are currently closed to all traffic:

County Road NN from Rib Mountain Drive to Highway 51

Harrier Avenue from County Road NN to Tanager Lane

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

They said the closures are expected to last two hours.

No evacuations have been ordered at this time.

The sheriff's office said residents and businesses in the area were notified of the leak.

