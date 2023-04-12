Roads blocked as crews battle house fire in rural Mosinee

UPDATE (6:15 a.m.): The scene is now clear and roads on Whisper Road and County Road KK are back open.
No word yet on what caused the fire.
UPDATE (5:40 a.m.): The fire has put out and residents were able to return to their home, according to officials with the South Area Fire and Emergency Response District.
No injuries were reported, but the fire did cause some damage in a bedroom, officials said.
Parts of Whisper Road and County Road KK will remain blocked as the investigation continues.
Correction: The house on Whisper Road is considered to be located in the town of Mosinee, not Wausau, officials said.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Fire crews are responding to a house fire on Whisper Road near County Road KK, as of 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
Parts of Whisper Road and County Road KK are blocked off so fire crews can move in and out.
No word yet on the extent of the damage or possible injuries.
The house is surrounded by trees.
This is a developing story.