Rotary Winter Wonderland Opens

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Now that the Thanksgiving leftovers are put away, Christmas time is here, and plenty of families chose to kick off the holiday season by checking out Marshfield's Rotary Winter Wonderland.
The Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield was decked out in thousands of Christmas lights as they opened their doors to the public at 5 p.m. Friday for the first time this season.
They had lights programmed to music, pictures with Santa, and even live music.
The event is put together with the help of volunteers, and those involved said they just enjoy helping out.
"So personally, I do this the most for just helping out the community because personally I'm really hard set on volunteering " said Carter Grove, on the Build and Design Committee.
The Wonderland is open every day from Friday until New Years, from 5 to 9 p.m. Entry is free, but a monetary or canned food donation is encouraged. Proceeds go to local food pantries and organizations.