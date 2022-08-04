SAFER firefighter put their skills to the test

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wi. (WAOW)-- First responders put their skills to work.
The South Area Fire and Emergency Response District (SAFER) held a training seminar Thursday morning on search and rescue, incident command and more.
The Deputy Chief said having regular firefighters practice their skills helps to save lives.
"It is really important for us to do so that when are in a fire situation, it is second nature or the guys," SAFER Deputy Chief Eric Lang said. "...They can go in and do quick searches and get occupants out of fires."