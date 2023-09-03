Safety reminders while grilling over Labor Day Weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The grills across central Wisconsin are fired up and running hot for some delicious food, but how can you be safe while grilling?
One easy way? Cleaning the grill.
Experts say 1/5 grill fires are caused by leftover grease and other gunk.
Also make sure you keep a watchful eye on it to make sure if anything were to happen you can react quickly, limiting damage.
"Making sure that when you’re grilling, you don’t leave things unattended, you wanna make sure that you always have somebody by it in addition to that making sure kind of your grilling environment making sure that you’re not underneath a covered porch or a covered deck or something like that you want to be away from the building a decent amount of ways.” said, Captain Dylan
Green of the Riverside Fire District.
When you're finished grilling, don't throw away any unused food, donate it!
"We need to reach out to all the camps that are closing and the resorts are closing so before they throw out the food that’s left make sure you donate it to either our pantry or a local pantry in their area.” said, Lorna Springate Lakeland Pantry Director.
Food insecurity is something that can affect anyone at any time.
Our news partners at WXPR radio say one in every fourteen people in the badger state face hunger.
"There are a lot of people in all of our areas that are food insecure, and this helps our pantry make sure that some of these people that our food insecure have some of the foods that they need.” said, Springate.
The numbers are even worse for children, as hunger affects one out of every nine kids.
So instead of tossing that extra food, send it to someone in need.