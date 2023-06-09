Safety tips for leaving kids home alone

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The decision to leave kids at home can be a big one, and it should not be taken lightly.
In Wisconsin, there's no set age children can be left alone, instead, it's based on each child.
So, the big question is: is your child responsible enough?
The American Red Cross said kids alone should be able to handle themselves if there's an emergency.
"Posting emergency phone numbers where the children can see it," said Jennifer Warren, Regional Communications Director for the American Red Cross of Wisconsin.
And make sure all potential hazards are out of sight and locked away.
"Thigs like detergent, polishes, pesticides, are all locked in cabinets or out of reach of children," said Warren.
That includes medicine cabinets, and you should also consider limiting their ability to cook.
Parents should also make sure at least one working smoke alarm is on each floor.
Even consider limiting access to social media and screens, and warn them to be careful on the internet.
"And caution them not to talk about being home alone on public websites," said Warren.
Never answer the door for anyone, even delivery workers, and make sure the kids have mom and dad's numbers on speed dial.