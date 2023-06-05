Safety tips to remember while heading to the pool

WAUSAU (WAOW) — The season of goggles and pool noodles has finally arrived, and the best way to have fun is when you aren't worried about your kids or your safety.
Lifeguards with Wausau pools go through extensive training before hitting the pool deck - both in person and online - with continued training throughout the season.
But swimmers do have a part to play in maintaining safe conditions on the pool deck. Officials ask that parents keep an eye on their children and stay within arm's reach when the child is under the age of 5.
"If we have a packed pool, lifeguards might want you to stay away from the roughhousing," Daniel Schmid, Recreation Coordinator with the Marathon County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry. "Make sure you are not staying under the water, we don't like breath games, where people try to hold their breath for a very long time. But generally speaking, use your common sense."
A reminder for parents and guardians, all children under 10, must have a guardian over the age of 16 present while at one of the Wausau pools.