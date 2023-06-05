Safety tips to remember while heading to the pool

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY EXTENDED FOR EASTERN, CENTRAL, AND NORTH
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight Monday night. This advisory affects people living
in the following counties: Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence,
Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon,
Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage,
Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast,
while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor
south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north
of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that
people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

WAUSAU (WAOW) — The season of goggles and pool noodles has finally arrived, and the best way to have fun is when you aren't worried about your kids or your safety.

Lifeguards with Wausau pools go through extensive training before hitting the pool deck - both in person and online - with continued training throughout the season.

But swimmers do have a part to play in maintaining safe conditions on the pool deck. Officials ask that parents keep an eye on their children and stay within arm's reach when the child is under the age of 5. 

"If we have a packed pool, lifeguards might want you to stay away from the roughhousing," Daniel Schmid, Recreation Coordinator with the Marathon County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry. "Make sure you are not staying under the water, we don't like breath games, where people try to hold their breath for a very long time. But generally speaking, use your common sense."

A reminder for parents and guardians, all children under 10, must have a guardian over the age of 16 present while at one of the Wausau pools. 

Have any story ideas? You can send them to adaniel@waow.com 

