Salvation Army is looking for teen gift donations

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Christmas is on the way, and now's the time to sign up to help those in need.
The Salvation Army is now open for volunteers to join their Christmas Assistance Program. The gift-giving program helps families who can't afford a gift for their children receive something this holiday season.
This year they're specifically looking for help getting gifts for teens. The program runs for kids as old as 17.
"We realized the challenges teenagers face, already with feeling left out of a lot of things," Ann Chrudinsky, Development Director for Salvation Army, said. "We thought it was still very important to provide gifts to them."
Some suggested donations for teens include; gift cards, gas cards, snacks, drinks, earbuds, puzzles, and sporting or hunting equipment.
Chrudinsky said they typically receive a lot of toy donations from Toys for Tots over the holiday season. But, Toys for Tots only assists kids up to 12 years old.
The volunteers at the Salvation Army want each child to feel special over the holidays.
"We get a lot of thank you letters and cards that they say, 'I remember when I was a kid, we didn't have any money, and there was a knock at the door, it was someone from the salvation army bringing a box of food and some toys,'" Chrudinsky said.
Those looking to receive assistance should call the Salvation Army in Wausau at 715-845-6774 to make an appointment.
According to the Salvation Army Wausau website, Christmas assistance is only available for low-income families, who must have placement, custody, or guardianship of the children and be Marathon County residents.