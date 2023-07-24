Salvation Army receives solar panel dedication

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area nonprofit got some help from the sun to save some money and go a little greener.
The Salvation Army Hope Center in Stevens Point is a nonprofit that serves as a shelter for those experiencing homelessness, and with Wisconsin winters, that can lead to some pretty high utility bills.
But the Rotary Club of Greater Portage County provided a potential solution: solar panels.
"The club decided let's put solar on a nonprofit, because nonprofits were not benefitting from the tax incentives that solar typically gave," said Dave Rosenthal, former president of the Rotary club.
Through a grant from the Solar For Good Program, they were able to install a 7 kilowatt array in the Salvation Army's backyard.
"We're pretty excited to see those savings," said Leigh Ann Trzinski, Director of the Salvation Army.
Experts estimated over the course of the next year, the amount of power generated should be enough to power 11 trips across the country in an electric vehicle.
For the Salvation Army, that's a lot of money saved.
"This is gonna be a great benefit, so this panel alone is to be estimated at 51 percent of my annual utility bill so that is upwards of about a $2,000 a year savings, and for our nonprofit that's a lot of money I can do some extra programming with," said Trzinski.
Rotarians said the benefits of solar power are more than just financial, but environmental as well.
"I love it because we are making energy where it's used, so there's no losses involved, no line losses involved," said Rosenthal.