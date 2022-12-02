Santa provides special visit for area kids

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- December is officially here and tis the season for the man in the big red suit, but for some kids, the sights and sounds of the holiday season can be overwhelming.
Aaron Wallace's son, Jake, was born with profound hearing loss.
He met with Santa for the first time Friday evening, an experience Aaron is grateful for.
"Just to be able to see him make his own way up there and be comfortable with him and not kicking, screaming, crying." said Wallace, "To have them come up to them on their own terms, come up to Santa and be able to interact with him which has been a lot better experience than in the past with our older one."
It's called 'Sensitive Santa', an event catered to children and people with disabilities or special needs that allows them to experience a visit with Santa in a quiet, low stress environment.
"So, if you have a special need like low lighting, or quieter, or no flash photography stuff like that we can accommodate that." said Sandi Walkush, Independent Living Consultant.
From hearing disabilities, to autism, to kids with physical disabilities, the event catered to everyone.
It was hosted by Midstate Independent Living Choices, a nonprofit that support people with disabilities.
"I have cerebral palsy, so I can relate to the people I work with, that's the point of these kinds of agencies, is to be able to help people with disabilities, by people with disabilities." said Sandi.
It was an event many of the parents who came were very happy with.
"We'd come here again and do that, it's great to let them play." said Wallace.
He said moments and opportunities like this are so special and help create a great holiday memory to cherish.