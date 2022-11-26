Santa returns to Wausau River District

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- He's making his lists and he's checking them twice, Santa Claus paid a visit to Wausau's River District on Saturday.
He offered free pictures for kids and listened to what they want for Christmas.
The Wausau River District said that while the mall may be gone, they're still trying to keep some holiday traditions alive.
"Santa is a tradition downtown, and it is an attraction in of itself and we wanted to make sure that we have Santa remaining in our downtown as it helps bring people into the downtown corridor." said Blake Opal-Wahoske, Executive Director of River District.
Santa was available for pictures from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and hot chocolate and cookies were provided by Sweets on Third.