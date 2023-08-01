Save a Life: American Heart Association stresses importance of learning CPR

UNITED STATES (WAOW) — Following eighteen-year-old Bronny James's cardiac arrest incident while at basketball practice last Monday, the American Heart Association is stressing the importance of knowing how to help in an emergency situation.
They say the incident is a reminder that heart issues can affect anyone, regardless of age or physical condition, and that you have the power to help save a life.
Different from a heart attack, which is a blood circulation problem, cardiac arrest is caused by an electrical malfunction in the heart, resulting in an irregular heartbeat.
This will typically happen without warning, and within seconds, a person may become unresponsive and unable to breather. Experts say, death will occur quickly if the person does not receive immediate CPR.
"Unfortunately, in out of hospital cardiac arrests, the odds are just terrible if somebody does not receive CPR and subsequent defibrillation in a timely manner." Explains American Heart Association's Chief Science & Medical Officer, Mariell Jessup. "Every family, every family, should know CRP."
Less than 45% of people in the United States have ever been trained in CPR, and of the estimated 350,000 cardiac arrest incidents that happen outside of a hospital each year, only one in ten survive.
However, if CPR is administered right away, a person becomes two or three times more likely to survive the incident.
There are plenty of places right here in our area where you can learn CPR, or take a refresher course. Those include the American Red Cross and Northcentral Technical College, among others.